Metro Detroit hockey clinic provides opportunity for all to get on the ice

Michigan hockey clinic provides opportunity for all to get on the ice

Michigan hockey clinic provides opportunity for all to get on the ice

Michigan hockey clinic provides opportunity for all to get on the ice

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A hockey clinic in St. Clair Shores is making it known that the ice is open to everyone.

The third annual Michigan Special Hockey Clinic took place at the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena on Saturday.

"I like seeing people just playing hockey and having fun," says hockey player Kevin Garnett.

Garnett has been playing for three years with the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA), and he's part of the Michigan Special Hockey Clinic, which teaches skills to those on the ice who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

"Thirty-six years ago, my brother, Trevor, was born with Down syndrome," said Troy Taylor, president of the ASHA.

Taylor's brother is the inspiration for the league and the annual Michigan Special Hockey Clinic. The clinic welcomes teams and people interested in the sport from around Michigan.

While the event itself is only in its third year, special hockey is something that's been around the Taylor family for decades.

"We grew up in a hockey family. Played hockey our entire lives. My dad said, 'You know, why not give Trevor a shot to be like his brothers, right?' And Trevor wanted to be like us. We drug him around the rinks every day, every weekend," says Taylor.

These efforts have caught the attention of professional teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Lions and Lions coach Dan Campbell. Taylor says when Campbell heard about the efforts, he signed a personalized photo for each of the participants as part of some swag from the local teams in Detroit.

"How ironic that a professional football organization is being involved in a hockey event. It's just so cool," says Taylor.