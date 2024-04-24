Metro Detroit football coach turns pain into purpose, encourages others to follow dreams

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit football coach is pushing past his pain to pursue his purpose of helping others.

Coach Reggie "Boobie" Wynns is the founder of Rising Stars, a supplemental football program dedicated to making young athletes better players while preparing them for the rigorous world of college sports recruiting.

"I just [have] the passion for coaching and mentoring young men," Wynns said.

It's something Wynns started doing while playing football at Northwood University. Wynns said he would come home during his free time and help train high school players. The loss of his son in 2015 further ignited his passion.

"We [were] at football practice in Southfield, and I get a call from a police officer," Wynns said. "[He asked], 'Do you have a son named Eric?'"

The officer then instructed Wynns to go to Hutzel Hospital in Flint because his son, Eric Wynns, had crashed his car.

When Wynns and his wife arrived, they learned their 24-year-old son had fallen asleep at the wheel. Eric played receiver at Saginaw Valley State University.

"He died probably an hour before we got to the hospital," Wynns said.

Although Eric didn't survive the impact of the crash, Wynns contends football saved his life more than once. Now, he's on a mission to save the lives of others.

"It's about saving souls," he said.

Wynns's affinity for the game is evident in the way he mentors each of his players. So, CBS News Detroit thought it only fitting to catch up with one of his former players, especially since it's NFL Draft week in Detroit and Wynns knows a little something about playing in the league.

"[Coach Wynns] was monumental," said Jonas Gray, a Pontiac native and former NFL running back. "A lot of times we always say, 'It's now how you get there; it's how you perform when you get there.'

"[I had] the opportunity to win a Super Bowl in 2013 with the New England Patriots; [I also] had my name on the front cover of Sports Illustrated; [I] did a lot of really cool things in my career."

Gray says that although playing professional football isn't guaranteed, remembering those who've helped you further your career is. He thanks Coach Wynns for his dedication to the game and for helping young men like him go after their dreams.