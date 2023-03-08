Metro Detroit dog rescue must comply with ADA requirements following allegation

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A dog rescue accused of discriminating against a woman is ordered to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Federal officials announced Tuesday that it resolved an investigation into Livonia-based Bark Bark Wag. A woman alleged the organization denied her adoption application "based on stereotypes concerning her use of a wheelchair," according to a press release.

The complaint led to an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office's Civil Rights Unit.

A settlement agreement between the attorney's office and Bark Bark Wag requires the dog rescue to adopt ADA politics to ensure the adoption process does not exclude individuals with disabilities and train volunteers on ADA policies and practices.

The organization must also provide copies of its non-discrimination policy to current and future rescue organizations it affiliates with.

"All too often, discrimination comes in the form of implicit bias, stereotypes, or assumptions. Here, an individual was judged not by her actual ability to safely care for the pets she hoped to adopt, but by her perceived inability to do so," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release. "My office will continue to enforce the civil rights of our all of our citizens, including those who have disabilities."