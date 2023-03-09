Metro Detroit doctor uses augmented reality to perform surgeries

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "This is something that's really helped my practice," said Dr. Safa Kassab, chief of surgery at Trinity Health Oakland in Pontiac.

Kassab said he's been wearing a new augmented reality technology to perform knee replacement surgeries and the results are incredible.

"I think it's a game changer," Kassab said.

Kassab gave CBS News Detroit a detailed demonstration of how the AR glasses can help surgeons be more precise and potentially shorten operations and also shorten heal times.

"(The) glasses project an image onto my eye, and it allows me to see angles and measurements in real-time, but they're projected on the patient's bone therefore being less invasive and just much more accurate," Kassab said.

Kassab said he is performing roughly 10 knee replacement surgeries per week using augmented reality and he believes it's only a matter of time before this technology reaches other areas of surgeries.

"It's already going there in a lot of different areas, a lot of it has to do with the things we deal with like Google. It's called machine learning, you know, the glasses kind of learn, the more they do it, the more they learn, the more accurate they get," Kassab said.