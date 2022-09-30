MDHHS: Free COVID-19 tests available for residents through Rockefeller Foundation partnership

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is announcing the availability of an additional 289,000 COVID-19 tests through its expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act.

The expansion will provide COVID-19 tests to 58,000 households located anywhere in the state free of charge. Households will receive one kit containing five tests.

"We are pleased to announce the availability of these additional COVID-19 tests through our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "Testing remains a critical tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and reduces the risk of spreading the virus to our loved ones and neighbors. We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as we head into the fall season when respiratory diseases, like COVID-19, spread most easily."

As we head into the fall, MDHHS encourage Michigan families to have a COVID plan. This includes keeping a supply of COVID-19 over-the-counter tests and well-fitting masks at home; staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters; and speaking to their health care provider about their eligibility for therapeutics that reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

All households in the state of Michigan can order their free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org. Each household will receive one kit with five tests, typically within a week of ordering. Individuals without internet access can contact 211 for assistance ordering tests.

MDHHS continues to partner with libraries across the state to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests to Michiganders. Click here for a list of participating libraries.

Private health insurers are required to cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month for each person covered by a health plan. Check with your insurer for the most up-to-date information for your specific plan.

For more information about testing, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.