Former McCarroll School in Pontiac to be demolished, transformed into recreation center

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It was once a thriving hub for learning, but for decades it has been a beacon of blight.

"Almost for 20 years now, this has been a shuttered eyesore here in the neighborhood," said Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel.

Since 2005, McCarroll School at 191 North Glenwood Avenue has stood vacant and rundown. However, Greimel says not for much longer.

The former McCarroll School in Pontiac. CBS Detroit

"We're going to build a beautiful new recreation center in its place," Greimel said.

In the next few months, the dilapidated building will be demolished to make way for a state-of-the-art youth recreation center.

"It's really an opportunity for this site to come full circle. It was once a place where we invested in young people, and once we take this down over the next couple of months and build the new youth recreation center, this site will once again be used to invest in the youth of Pontiac," said Greimel.

CBS Detroit

Greimel says the project, while still in the planning stages, is estimated to cost between $30 million and $50 million. It's a hefty price tag, but one the city and community have budgeted for.

"It'll give our young people a safe place to go where they can access not just sports and athletic programs, but also things like STEM programs," Greimel stated.

A hub in the center of Pontiac aimed to build a bright future for kids and a place our youth can eventually call home.

Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel (right) speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

"A gym, multipurpose room, we're looking at an indoor track. We're also looking at the possibility of some sort of pool or aquatic center. This is really going to be a robust, state-of-the-art center that addresses the needs of our community," said Greimel.

Pontiac City Council will be selecting the final design for the rec center in the next couple of weeks. From there, construction will be in full swing. The rec center is anticipated to open in 2026.