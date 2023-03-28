Motown singer Martha Reeves raising $55K for Hollywood Hall of Fame star

(CBS DETROIT) - Legendary Motown singer Martha Reeves is facing a crucial deadliner to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - an honor she was selected for in 2021.

The singer, known for her time with the group Martha and the Vandellas, said she never knew about her former manager's intentions to nominate her until it happened and she started receiving calls two years ago.

Reeves said she later learned her nomination was mishandled and now she's facing the June deadline where she needs to raise more than $50,000 for costs associated with the award.

"It's been a year of wasted time," she said.

Reeves said she's under new management now and started a crowdfunding campaign to help.

"It would be nice to get a star on Hollywood, but I never thought about or even dreamed of it actually happening," she said.

Supporters of Reeves joined her for lunch at Bert's Marketplace in Detroit as they advocated for her to get an honor they believe is well deserved.

"Her ability to connect with people gave her an opportunity to share her gifts and talents to help other people," said Emmanuel Williams, a supporter and friend of Reeves.

"Why do I think she deserves it? She earned. It's well overdue," added Shirley Elliot, a childhood friend of Reeves.

Reeves said so far the fundraising campaign has been a success, with people from all over donating to her cause.

She said it gives her hope that her dream of getting this award will come true.

"The world is saying get your star and the world is now letting me know that they're going to help me get it," Reeves said.

For more information, you can visit MarthaReeves.net.