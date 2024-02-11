Mardi Gras at Valade Park concludes with wellness walk

(CBS NEWS DETROIT) - Happening over the weekend, a little bit of Mardi Gras and southern charm hit the Motor City ahead of Ash Wednesday.

The weekend of purple, yellow, and green at Robert C. Valade Park concluded Sunday afternoon with a stroll for what organizers say was for mental health and physical wellness.

Those participating walked along the Detroit Riverwalk, where Michelle Renaud, a coordinator for the walk, worked with participants beforehand to stretch.

"Movement is so important for our cardiovascular health, certainly muscular strength and endurance and just peace of mind. Green and blue therapy and being outside in nature is a wonderful way to get out and support our mental health," says Renaud.

Renaud and participating walkers also practiced mindfulness and other self-care techniques while walking.

The weather in downtown Detroit on Sunday, participants say was perfect for a mid-winter stroll. Not too cold, not too hot, saying it was a perfect way to get their day started before Super Bowl festivities began.