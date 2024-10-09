Some Floridians seek shelter in Metro Detroit as Hurricane Milton lands

Many flee from Florida, seek shelter in Metro Detroit as Hurricane Milton lands

(CBS DETROIT) — Thousands of flights out of Florida have been canceled as the state braces for Hurricane Milton. This has caused many to leave the area, some opting for shelter in Michigan.

"I don't think you ever get used to it even if you're born there," Barb and Marty Hatrick said when asked if they are typically prepared for hurricane season.

The two are in town for a pre-planned event, but Milton's arrival still causes anxiety for the Stuarts, who are Florida residents.

"They [the airline] took us out of Fort Lauderdale over the Bahamas. We went way east before we started going north," the couple said.

As travelers land at the Detroit Metro Airport, they breathe a sigh of relief. After evacuating on Monday, Ron and Barb Hall finally made it to the area. They spent a few days in Fort Myers and then left for Fort Lauderdale.

"Our neighbor stayed, she just texted me and said our cage is still there so far," Ron and Barb Hall said.

The Hall family will spend the next few weeks in Metro Detroit with family. While this storm isn't their first rodeo, it's worrisome.

"Ian, our house was damaged, but we weren't there, so that was pretty scary," the Halls said.

Milton comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene tore through some areas. State officials have warned that Milton is a life-or-death situation.

"Our house lost power a couple of times, they said [neighbors] everything is good the dogs are fine, we're happy," the Hatricks said.

According to Flight Aware, over 1,000 flights had been canceled as of Thursday due to Milton's impact.