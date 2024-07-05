Man, woman injured in separate incidents at two Metro Detroit lakes

Michigan splash pad reopens after shooting, Detroit-area animal shelter at capacity and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate incidents at North Commerce Lake and Union Lake.

According to the sheriff's office, the Search and Rescue Team responded to North Commerce Lake at about 5:57 p.m. for a man who was unresponsive and floating in the water.

Authorities say the 20-year-old Commerce Township man was on a pontoon boat near a sand bar in the lake when he dove off and hit his head on the lake bottom, about 4 feet underwater. The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor.

At about 5:43 p.m., the sheriff's office said a 32-year-old Waterford Township man was on a personal watercraft when he fell off. The watercraft continued for a distance before hitting a 24-foot pontoon boat.

Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was lying on her back at the teat of the boat when it was struck. She suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the site.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.