Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, teen charged for stealing four-wheeler, shooting in Metro Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories
Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories 04:01

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old are charged in connection with a carjacking and shooting last month in Warren.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Larry Moses Jr. and a teen boy were arraigned at Warren District Court for carjacking, assault with intent with murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. Moses is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and as a habitual second offender.

Officials say on May 31, Moses and the teen went to a home to steal a four-wheeler that was being sold. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the seller and they fled the home with the four-wheeler.

The owner then got in his truck and followed the suspects, who then shot at the seller multiple times.

"Their decision to carjack an innocent victim at gunpoint and subsequently open fire on him reflects a disregard for human life and the safety of our community. We will ensure they are held accountable for their violent actions and to send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 20, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for June 27.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 10:37 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.