Man, teen charged for stealing four-wheeler, shooting in Metro Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old are charged in connection with a carjacking and shooting last month in Warren.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Larry Moses Jr. and a teen boy were arraigned at Warren District Court for carjacking, assault with intent with murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. Moses is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and as a habitual second offender.

Officials say on May 31, Moses and the teen went to a home to steal a four-wheeler that was being sold. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the seller and they fled the home with the four-wheeler.

The owner then got in his truck and followed the suspects, who then shot at the seller multiple times.

"Their decision to carjack an innocent victim at gunpoint and subsequently open fire on him reflects a disregard for human life and the safety of our community. We will ensure they are held accountable for their violent actions and to send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 20, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for June 27.