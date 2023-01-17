Man ran out of gas, tells police his vehicle was shot at on I-94 to get quick response

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after he ran out of gas while driving on I-94 and called police to report a freeway shooting in order to get a quicker response.

The driver and a female passenger ran out of gas at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, on westbound I-94 near Woodward Avenue.

Police say the investigation revealed the female passenger in the vehicle called state police twice trying to get a quick response, and then the driver called and reported that a white man in a purple SRT fired 150 shots at his vehicle with an AK-47.

When troopers arrived at the scene they discovered no one was injured and the vehicle had not been struck.

According to MSP, while troopers were investigating they found out the driver had a suspended license and was driving impaired.

The man was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He also had fugitive warrants.

Police say he was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.