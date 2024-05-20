Man mauled to death by dog in his Farmington Hills backyard, police say

Biden speaks at NAACP event in Detroit, propane tank explosion in Rochester and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a 40-year-old man was mauled to death by a dog at his Farmington Hills home over the weekend.

At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, Farmington Hills police responded to a home in the 22000 block of Elmgrove St. after receiving a report that a family dog had attacked a man.

A family member of the victim called 911 and said he went to the victim's house after he hadn't heard from him all day.

When he arrived, he found the man unconscious, lying on the ground in the backyard, with the dog pulling at his body, according to police.

The family member had separated the dog from the man before calling 911. No one else was at the home at this time.

When officers arrived, they discovered the unconscious man with bite wounds. He was provided aid at the scene and then taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the death as accidental, with the cause being K9 mauling.

The dog, believed to be a pit bull mix, was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control.

"Investigators are working with family members to determine if the dog had any previous history of aggression or could have been labeled as "dangerous or potentially dangerous" by Farmington Hills City Ordinance," according to a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.