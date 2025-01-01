Southfield man struck, killed while helping driver of rollover crash on Lodge Freeway

Tips on sticking to New Year's resolutions, Michigan upsets Alabama and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 28-year-old Southfield man was killed early Wednesday morning on the Lodge Freeway when he was hit by a vehicle after helping a driver involved in a rollover crash.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound Lodge near Webb Street, when a woman driving a Jeep reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit a median wall, causing the Jeep to roll over.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 28-year-old man, was able to pull the driver out of the SUV. As he was walking back to the Jeep, troopers say he was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling northbound. The driver of the Malibu did stop at the scene, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the condition of the driver of the Jeep.

"Troopers are investigating the initial cause of the first crash as well as the second pedestrian crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We want to remind drivers that if they are involved in a crash, to stay in their vehicle if possible. If it is not possible to stay in your vehicle, get as far from the travel lanes as possible."

An investigation is ongoing, and an investigation report will be submitted to prosecutors once it's completed.