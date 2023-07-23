Man in critical condition after lightning strike in St. Clair County

LYNN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man is in critical condition after he was struck by lightning during an outing in St. Clair County.

Officials at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said that the 58-year-old man from Clinton Township was gathering firewood in a field on Capac Road in Lynn Township with another man shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, when he was struck.

Deputies reported that there were localized thunderstorms and intermittent periods of heavy rain in the area when the incident occurred.

The victim was taken to Marlette Hospital in Marlette, Michigan, where he was stabilized before being transported to the Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

He is in critical condition.

The second man, a 62-year-old from Warren, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

According to a report from the Mayo Clinic, lightning strikes can lead to cardiac arrest, burns, seizures and memory loss.

A lightning strike killed a 32-year-old Saline man as he was walking his dogs in a park near Ann Arbor in 2014.