Man 40, hospitalized after suffering severe burns in Macomb County apartment fire

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 40-year-old man is in the hospital after an apartment fire in Warren Saturday night.

According to the Warren Fire Department, crews responded to the fire on the 15000 block of Republic Avenue around 7:26 p.m.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames in a kitchen on the second floor of one of the apartment units. The fire was fully extinguished by 8 p.m., officials say.

While putting out the fire, authorities found a 40-year-old man who reportedly suffered severe burns to a significant portion of his body. He was taken to the hospital.

The fire caused smoke and water damage to all four units in the complex.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.