Man hospitalized after robbery, shooting on Christmas Day in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot during a robbery early Wednesday morning in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about a man running on westbound Interstate 94 near Van Dyke. As troopers were responding to the area, the communication center received a call about an SUV that crashed into a fence and was blocking the right lane of the freeway.

Detroit police also received a call about a robbery and shooting in the area, MSP said.

MSP said troopers located the SUV and discovered that the man running on the freeway was the driver. Further investigation revealed that the man was shot during a robbery on Van Dyke. The driver crashed into the fence of the service drive and ran from the vehicle.

Detroit police located the man and transported him to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been arrested.