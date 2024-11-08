2 women detained after man found shot to death in Warren backyard

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Warren police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a Warren home Friday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Paige Avenue early Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

An investigation led police to a residence on Jewett Street, where police said they believed two women of interest were located.

Police activated the special response team for safety measures in their attempts to make contact with the people inside the residence. Ultimately, police found two adult women inside the home. The women were detained and are speaking with investigators.

Police are working to determine if there are any other suspects involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.