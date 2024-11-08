Watch CBS News
Crime

2 women detained after man found shot to death in Warren backyard

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories
Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - Warren police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a Warren home Friday. 

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Paige Avenue early Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds. 

An investigation led police to a residence on Jewett Street, where police said they believed two women of interest were located. 

Police activated the special response team for safety measures in their attempts to make contact with the people inside the residence. Ultimately, police found two adult women inside the home. The women were detained and are speaking with investigators. 

Police are working to determine if there are any other suspects involved. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.