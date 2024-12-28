Man, 62, fatally struck by at least 1 vehicle in Redford Township

Family seeking answers in man's death, Charges expected in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 62-year-old man is dead after getting hit by at least one vehicle in Redford Township early Saturday.

Police say the man was struck on Telegraph Road, near Midland Avenue around 1:08 a.m. He died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the collision and cooperated with authorities.

The Redford Township Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating whether the man was hit by a second vehicle.

Drugs and alcohol don't appear to be factors in the crash, police say.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic bureau at 313-387-2541.