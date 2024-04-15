Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit man extradited to Michigan, charged in December shooting of girlfriend

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of his girlfriend in December 2023, officials said. 

Brenitaze Moore, 29, of Harper Woods, was located in Delaware and extradited to Michigan. He was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, felonious assault, four counts of felony firearm and domestic violence. 

At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2023, Moore allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, a 25-year-old Detroit woman, at a home in the 18900 block of Woodcrest Street in Harper Woods.

The argument escalated to a physical altercation, and as the woman entered her car to leave the home, Moore allegedly fired multiple shots through the driver's window. He struck the victim in her lower abdomen. 

He was arraigned on April 13 and remanded to jail. His probable cause conference is scheduled for April 24. 

