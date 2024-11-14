Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed after being ejected from Jeep in rollover crash in Washtenaw County

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Stranger approaches students at bus stop, Detroit giving "vending" machines and more top stories
Stranger approaches students at bus stop, Detroit giving "vending" machines and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — A 50-year-old Manchester Township man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Washtenaw County, police say. 

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Sharon Hollow Road near Wolff Road in Manchester Township. 

An investigation shows the man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was driving a 2003 Jeep Wrangler on Shallow Road when he lost control, ran off the road and overturned. 

The driver, who police believe was not wearing a seatbelt, was then ejected from the Jeep. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Troopers say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. However, an investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call MSP's Brighton Post at 810-227-1051. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.