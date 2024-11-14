Man killed after being ejected from Jeep in rollover crash in Washtenaw County

(CBS DETROIT) — A 50-year-old Manchester Township man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Washtenaw County, police say.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Sharon Hollow Road near Wolff Road in Manchester Township.

An investigation shows the man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was driving a 2003 Jeep Wrangler on Shallow Road when he lost control, ran off the road and overturned.

The driver, who police believe was not wearing a seatbelt, was then ejected from the Jeep. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. However, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call MSP's Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.