Man dies in Bedford Township rollover crash

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal Feb. 10 crash on Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township.

Jimmie Clarke, 43, of Ohio was driving a gray Volvo northbound on Lewis Avenue, north of Donald Drive when he drove across the road's centerline, and into a ditch, investigation shows.

Deputies said the vehicle continued northbound and hit several small trees before rolling over and stopping west of Lewis Avenue.

Clarke was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital in Ohio where he died, the sheriff's office said.

Speed nor alcohol appears to be factors in the crash, according to investigators.

Anyone with information can call authorities at 734-240-7548.