Man charged with murder in fatal crash that killed Metro Detroit woman

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Ypsilanti man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 32-year-old Belleville woman last week.

Maurice Griffin, 37, is charged with second-degree murder, operating with a high blood alcohol content level causing death with a prior conviction, reckless driving causing death, operating with a suspended or revoked license causing death and operating while intoxicated, a third offense.

Griffin was arraigned in 36th District Court on Saturday and was given a $1 million cash bond.

Maurice Griffin Canton Public Safety

Police said June 6, Desiree Jones was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu on Michigan Avenue near Lilley Road in Canton Township when she was struck head-on by a red GMC Acadia driven by Griffin.

Jones was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Griffin was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on June 21 and a preliminary exam on June 28.

"These criminal charges underscore the severity of the incident that claimed the life of a young woman, leaving behind her husband and two small children," said Police Chief Chad Baugh in a statement. "This tragedy has profoundly impacted her family, altering their lives forever. Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this very difficult time."