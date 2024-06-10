Man charged with murder in fatal crash that killed Metro Detroit woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A Ypsilanti man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 32-year-old Belleville woman last week.
Maurice Griffin, 37, is charged with second-degree murder, operating with a high blood alcohol content level causing death with a prior conviction, reckless driving causing death, operating with a suspended or revoked license causing death and operating while intoxicated, a third offense.
Griffin was arraigned in 36th District Court on Saturday and was given a $1 million cash bond.
Police said June 6, Desiree Jones was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu on Michigan Avenue near Lilley Road in Canton Township when she was struck head-on by a red GMC Acadia driven by Griffin.
Jones was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Griffin was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on June 21 and a preliminary exam on June 28.
"These criminal charges underscore the severity of the incident that claimed the life of a young woman, leaving behind her husband and two small children," said Police Chief Chad Baugh in a statement. "This tragedy has profoundly impacted her family, altering their lives forever. Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this very difficult time."