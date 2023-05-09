Man charged after punching 56-year-old woman while walking down Ann Arbor street

(CBS DETROIT) - A man has been arraigned after he punched a 56-year-old woman in the face as she was walking on a street in Ann Arbor.

Durrell Antonio Perkins, 35, of Ann Arbor, was arraigned on Monday, May 8, on the charges of aggravated assault and trespassing in connection to an incident that happened at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Ann Arbor police responded to the area of Catherine and N. Main streets after receiving reports of an assault. A preliminary investigation revealed that a man had punched a Ypsilanti woman in the face while she was walking southbound on Catherine at N. Main Street.

The woman told police she did not know the man and was transported to the University of Michigan hospital. She sustained a fractured jaw from the assault.

Police obtained surveillance video of the assault and identified the man as Perkins. He was taken into custody overnight and transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Perkins was given a $30,000 cash bond, no 10%, and must wear a GPS tether when released. He is lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.