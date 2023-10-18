Man charged in shooting at Dearborn banquet hall

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 60-year-old man is charged for allegedly opening fire at a banquet hall last week in Dearborn.

Haider Mohammed Al-Jebori, of Dearborn Heights, was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm in or at a building, felonious assault, and four counts of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Dearborn police say on Friday, Oct. 13, Al-Jebori allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots in the air at Dearborn Manor Banquet on Oakman Boulevard. Police say the incident was between family members.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Al-Jebori was arraigned Tuesday and received a $500,000 cash bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 24.