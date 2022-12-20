Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Inkster.
According to Michigan State Police, Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.
He was arraigned on Monday, and bond was set at $5 million.
At about 4:50 p.m. on June 17, Inkster police were called to the 29000 block of Rosewood Street for reports of shots fired.
The victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.
