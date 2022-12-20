Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Inkster

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Inkster.

According to Michigan State Police, Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Monday, and bond was set at $5 million.

At about 4:50 p.m. on June 17, Inkster police were called to the 29000 block of Rosewood Street for reports of shots fired.

The victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 1:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.