Man charged for allegedly assaulting woman, holding 2-year-old son hostage in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting the mother of his child and holding his 2-year-old son hostage during a standoff in Clinton Township over the weekend.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Dalvin Devonte Brooks was arraigned Tuesday for seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, eight counts of felony firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of fourth-degree child abuse and one count of domestic violence.

Brooks, who is charged as a habitual fourth offender, received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the victims.

Dalvin Devonte Brooks Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors say on Jan. 12, Brooks allegedly assaulted the woman and pointed a gun at her and their son. Brooks then barricaded himself in the apartment and allegedly used his son as a human shield while pointing a gun at responding officers.

Police eventually arrested Brooks.

"It is my duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of our community. The alleged actions of this individual are reprehensible. Such acts of violence are intolerable, and we will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law to protect these victims and prevent further harm," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 27.