Man crashes vehicle into Michigan 7-Eleven store, terrorizes customers with knife, police say

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was charged after police say he crashed into a 7-Eleven store in Warren and terrorized customers and workers with a knife last week.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Brian Steele, was charged on Monday with one count of assault with intent to rob while armed, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of malicious destruction of a building $1,000 or more. Steele, who was on parole at the time of the incident, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. He received a $250,000 cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.

He is charged as a habitual fourth offender due to previous convictions, according to Warren police.

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 27, at the store at 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

At about 11:58 p.m., Warren police responded to a call about a man with a knife at the store. Further investigation revealed that Steele allegedly crashed into the building, damaging the facade, and threatened to kill customers and workers, according to a news release.

Police say Steele had two knives and refused to listen to multiple commands from responding officers. They also noticed him bleeding from apparent self-inflicted wounds.

Warren police say Steele again refused to put down the knives and told the officers to kill him, according to the release. Steele's girlfriend, who was at the scene, was able to get away as officers continued talking to him. Officers then used a Taser, which caused Steele to drop the knives and fall to the ground.

Steele was taken to a hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries before he was transported to the Warren jail.