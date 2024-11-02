Watch CBS News
Man arrested after two assaults in Dearborn

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A man is in custody after two assaults in Dearborn Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Monroe Street and Dartmouth Street for a report of woman assaulted. Around five hours later, a woman was assaulted in the area of Cleveland Street and Monroe Street.

The man in custody is suspected to be involved in both assaults, according to Dearborn police. 

Authorities say more information will be released soon. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

