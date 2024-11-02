Man arrested after two assaults in Dearborn

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

(CBS DETROIT) — A man is in custody after two assaults in Dearborn Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Monroe Street and Dartmouth Street for a report of woman assaulted. Around five hours later, a woman was assaulted in the area of Cleveland Street and Monroe Street.

The man in custody is suspected to be involved in both assaults, according to Dearborn police.

Authorities say more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.