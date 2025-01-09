Ohio man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at another driver in Monroe County

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A road rage incident involving a handgun on Interstate 75 has resulted in the arrest of an Ohio man, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

The incident began on northbound I-75, near the I-275/75 split in Frenchtown Township, which is north of the city of Monroe.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that the driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe had pulled alongside another vehicle and pointed a handgun at the occupants. There were three people in the other vehicle at the time.

The caller provided the license plate and description of the suspect's vehicle, which was seen taking the exit to northbound I-275.

Monroe County deputies responded to the area and found the suspect's vehicle stopped in the median on I-275 near North Telegraph Road. Officers took the driver into custody, recovering a handgun and additional evidence.

The suspect, a 56-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, was taken to Monroe County Jail and charged with felonious assault.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who can provide information on the incident call 734-240-7746.