Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 68, killed in Madison Heights hit-and-run incident; Suspect taken into custody

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Aircraft crash in Washington; Detroit Police community policing program; and more top stories
Aircraft crash in Washington; Detroit Police community policing program; and more top stories 04:00

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man waiting at a bus stop was the fatal victim of a hit-and-run accident in Madison Heights, police reported. 

The emergency call arrived about 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, reporting the incident on southbound Dequindre Road, north of 11 Mile Road in Oakland County. 

Madison Heights Police reported the victim, a 68-year-old male, was taken to Corewell Health / Royal Oak Beaumont hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. 

Police searched for the vehicle involved, described as a gold Toyota Camry with Michigan license plates. Later in the evening, the department reported the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. 

The investigation is continuing. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.