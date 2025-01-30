Man, 68, killed in Madison Heights hit-and-run incident; Suspect taken into custody

Aircraft crash in Washington; Detroit Police community policing program; and more top stories

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man waiting at a bus stop was the fatal victim of a hit-and-run accident in Madison Heights, police reported.

The emergency call arrived about 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, reporting the incident on southbound Dequindre Road, north of 11 Mile Road in Oakland County.

Madison Heights Police reported the victim, a 68-year-old male, was taken to Corewell Health / Royal Oak Beaumont hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police searched for the vehicle involved, described as a gold Toyota Camry with Michigan license plates. Later in the evening, the department reported the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing.