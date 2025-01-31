More than 200 Macy's employees in Metro Detroit to lose jobs from store closings

(CBS DETROIT) - Over 200 Macy's employees will lose their jobs as a result of the retailer closing its department stores in Sterling Heights and Troy.

That information was found in the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) notices that Macy's filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The affected jobs include general and specialty sales, asset protection and managerial roles.

The date for the permanent layoffs at both locations is listed in state reports as March 18.

The Sterling Heights store is at 14200 Lakeside Circle in Lakeside Mall. There will be 117 jobs impacted there, according to state records.

The Troy store is at 500 West 14 Mile Road in Oakland Mall. There wil be 92 jobs impacted there.

The WARN act requires companies going through mass layoffs and / or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of company or number of people involved.

The Macy's corporate office previously reported the Troy, Sterling Heights, Traverse City and Flint locations as among over 60 locations that will close this year. The Macy's store in Toledo, Ohio, also is on the list. Most of the closings were expected to take place during Q1.

In the meantime, the company plans to invest in "its 350 go-forward Macy's locations" through fiscal year 2026.