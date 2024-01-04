Suspect arrested for alleged domestic violent assault in Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect was arrested after an alleged domestic violent assault, barricading himself, then running away from deputies, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

On Jan. 3 deputies were dispatched to Stony Creek Apartments in Washington Township for the alleged assault where a 31-year-old man from Washington Township refused to exit the apartment.

A victim reported that her roommate and friend assaulted her on the evening of Jan. 2, deputies said. The victim said he handcuffed her and demanded she remain in his bed all night, according to the sheriff's office.

The assault continued through Jan. 3 where the suspect also threatened the victim with a handgun, investigation shows.

She was able to escape the apartment around 4 p.m. and found a person who helped her call for help.

Upon arrival, deputies said they tried to contact the suspect but he refused to come out of the apartment.

The suspect is believed to have secured the door from inside the apartment, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Enforcement Team Detectives assisted and said they observed the suspect leaving the apartment around 5 p.m.

He then fled on foot and resisted arrest which led to him getting tased, deputies said.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and an unregistered handgun was found on him, the sheriff's office reported.

He is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.