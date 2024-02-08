Macomb County Sheriff's Office becomes entering agency for Personal Protection Orders

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will become the main entering agency for Personal Protection Orders (PPOs) for the entire county, according to Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

"The safety of the residents of Macomb County is something I have dedicated my professional life to ensuring," Wickersham said. "My office is committed to working hand-in-hand with the Clerk's Office to ensure this task is handled professionally and expeditiously, meeting the standards set forth in Michigan statute."

The Michigan State Police was the entering agency for PPOs but now the local law enforcement agencies carry the responsibility, according to Wickersham.

The Macomb County Clerk's Office gave out the PPOs based on jurisdiction but issues surrounded the jurisdiction and delays happened, Wickersham said. The guidelines for entrance are "immediate" per the governing statute.

To comply with the law and meet this standard, the sheriff's office is hiring a records clerk for the specific task and reinforcing the commitment to uphold the standard, Wickersham said.