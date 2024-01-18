Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for woman caught on camera breaking into vehicles

Woman accused of breaking into cars in Macomb County

Woman accused of breaking into cars in Macomb County

Woman accused of breaking into cars in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was caught on camera breaking into vehicles last week.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, residents in the 4200 block of Shari Lane in Mount Clemens and surrounding areas reported to authorities that items were missing from their vehicles.

Video footage shows the woman trying to get into a vehicle.

The woman is described as having long brown hair and was wearing gray sweatpants in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Detective Suminski at jared.suminski@macombcountymi.gov.