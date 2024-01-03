Macomb County Health Department gives out free radon testing kits to county residents

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Health Department is expected to give out free testing radon kits to county residents.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers in the U.S. and claims the lives of thousands each year, according to a press release.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared January as Radon Action Month in Michigan.

Radon cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted, but can be present at dangerous levels in any home, officials said.

Testing is the only way to know if your home has a radon problem.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Surgeon General recommend testing homes for radon every two years.

Radon production occurs in soil and rock, moving upward through the soil, and entering buildings through cracks and openings in the foundation floors and walls, officials said. Once indoors, radon can accumulate to unhealthy levels

Radon exposure is a preventable health risk and testing radon levels in your home can help prevent unnecessary exposure, officials said.

While supplies last, test kits are available and you can call 586-469-5236 to reserve your kit.

Additional information can be found online.