Macomb County approves $230 million for intake and assessment center at county jail

(CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Jail is going to be extended thanks to $230 million approved by the Board of Commissioners.

The project, which will take about five years to complete, will include an extensive central intake and assessment center building for new inmates, according to a press release. Officials say the project also includes providing space and cells to support inmates with mental health issues, physical health concerns, and substance abuse disorders.

Additionally, parts of the building will be renovated, and there will be an integration between the facility, community mental health, community correction, and other entities.

"We are grateful to the Board of Commissioners for supporting the funding to move forward with this transformative project," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel in a statement. "This commitment allows us to address the issues of an aging facility with a mindful approach to mental health and substance use concerns in Macomb County."

Officials say funding includes $129 million from the American Rescue Plan, $40 approved by state lawmakers last month, and $59 million from the county's general fund.

"This decision marks a crucial milestone in enhancing the safety and well-being of both inmates and staff," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "The proposed central intake and assessment center will enable us to better address the mental health and substance abuse needs of our inmates, and we commend the Board of Commissioners for recognizing the need through their approval of the funding to move this transformational project forward."