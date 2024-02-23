Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel selling its iconic rocking chairs

(CBS DETROIT) - The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is selling its iconic rocking chairs that are featured on its front porch.

"Since 1887 guests have visited Grand Hotel to sit in our iconic rocking chairs on the World's Longest Front Porch, take in the summer breeze, and overlook the Straits of Mackinac," Grand Hotel officials said on Facebook. "Remind yourself of these incredible memories at Grand Hotel by placing one of these rocking chairs on your front porch."

The chairs are made by a Texas-based furniture company called FronteraFurniture and cost $699 each.

In addition, the hotel is also selling side front porch side tables for $299 each.

As of Friday morning, the rocking chairs and side tables in the classic white are sold out but are still available for purchase in the black and natural colors.

"This is the finest, best built weatherproof rocking chair available anywhere in the world, and is the same model featured on America's Front Porch here at Grand Hotel," according to the listing on its website. "Its size, seat and back height, contours and balance point make it the most comfortable rocking chair made, and it will last through many years of use and happy memories."

People who travel to Mackinac Island but stay somewhere else can pay $10 per adult and $5 for children to sit on the porch.