Mackinac Island employee dorm evacuated after e-bike fire

(CBS DETROIT) - An employee dormitory on Mackinac Island was evacuated Wednesday night after an e-bike battery caused a fire, officials said.

At 9:45 p.m. on May 8, the Mackinac Island Fire Department responded to an alarm at 1391 Hoban St., which is "The Twilight" dorm, the Mackinac Island Fire Department responded to an alarm at 1391 Hoban St., which is "The Twilight" dorm and received reports that smoke was seen coming from the building, according to Mackinac Island Fire Chief Jason St. Onge.

When fire officials arrived, residents told them an e-bike battery was burning in a room on the second floor.

"Arriving units stretched a line to the back stairs, forced a door and moved in on the fire which had also activated the sprinklers," St. Onge. "Firefighters Joe Cicala, Richard Chambers and Marty Chappell lead by Lt. Myron Johnson were able to remove the burning battery while advancing the hose line. It should be noted the battery continued to burn while submerged in water. Other firefighters helped evacuate the fire floor and went to the floor above and below to ensure everyone was out of the building."

One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.