Mackinac Bridge Authority approves credit card convenience fees for toll payments

(CBS DETROIT) - Drivers paying by credit card to cross the Mackinac bridge will have to pay a little starting in 2025.

During a meeting Friday, the Mackinac Bridge Authority approved a 2.3% convenience fee for tolls paid by credit card, attributing the decision to rising costs for processing credit and debit card transactions. The agency also voted to stop accepting American Express credit cards.

Both changes are expected to take place Jan. 1.

The agency said it's paid over $340,000 in transaction fees to credit card companies so far this year and the approved convenience fee will help recoup some of those costs.

The current average for toll fees paid by credit card is just over 3%, the agency said. Around 13% of all tolls are paid by credit card.

The approved fee will add around 9 cents to the $4 toll for passenger vehicles.

In addition, the agency approved lowering initial deposits for people opening a MacPass account from $80 to $40, and refill deposit minimums are being lowered from $50 to $20. The changes to MacPass deposits are expected to take effect sometime between now and Dec. 1.