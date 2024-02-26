Lunar New Year celebration takes place at Detroit Riverfront

(CBS DETROIT) - A Lunar New Year celebration happened at the Detroit Riverfront over the weekend.

A multitude of events took place this weekend, but Saturday night was all about the drums.

"Anything music, I'm drawn to it, and I enjoy especially when it's live," said Teresa Johnson, a Detroiter and spectator of the Raion Taiko, performed on the Japanese thunder drums on the Riverfront Saturday night.

They could be heard bellowing throughout the riverfront, and it was one of many performances that took place Saturday before the official Lunar New Year took Sunday with a parade.

"We're a four-season destination," said Marc Pasco of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. "Winter, not as many people are out and about, but we like to give people a good excuse to come down and enjoy the riverfront," Pasco added.

For more details on the Lunar New Year celebrations that happened over the weekend, visit the Detroit Riverfront's website.