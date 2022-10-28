Loyola High School achieves 12 consecutive years of 100 percent graduation rate

(CBS DETROIT) - Through commitment and passion, Loyola High School, a private Catholic school in Detroit, has achieved 12 consecutive years of 100% graduation and college acceptance rate.

Students and staff start their day together with morning prayer that includes stating "education is the path to my freedom".

"I come here everyday committed to making a difference," said Principal Wyatt Jones III.

He continues to lead the way to that freedom serving in his 8th year as principal with the mission to impact and help save young black men in Detroit. His father Deacon Wyatt Jones II started the program nearly 30 years ago with a similar formula to higher learning that has sent more than 400 students to college.

"Getting in college is fine, but staying in college is another thing. We take a look at what it takes to graduate in six years and we are four times ahead of our peers here in the city," said Principal Jones.

Athletics is a victorious trend at Loyola, but education takes the top spot. The joy of learning is common amongst students. Committed to social and emotional learning, classroom sizes are designed to function with an intimate learning environment at a 13 to 1 student, teacher ratio.

"I love everything about this school," said sophomore and basketball player Joseph Rinchetti. "When I first came here, I didn't know if I would like it because it was all boys, but it's like everybody can be themselves."

Respect also plays a crucial role in the success of the students and the relationships built at Loyola. Josiah Sharp, a junior at the high school says his first impression with the rules and disciplines took some adjusting, but with respect at the center, it became a habit.

"My mutual respect has grown," said Sharp. "I have respect for everyone. When I first came here I didn't have that, I'd say."

Today, that's different for many reasons, one being Wyatt Jones III.

"He is the difference. He is committed to us and we are to him," said Sharp.

David Smith, President at Loyola, has worked with Principal Jones since 2019. He characterized Principal Jones' relationship with students as "close".

"It's very clear to our students they treat him as the principal, but they also treat him with respect and admire and they emulate," said Smith. "They look to him as a real role model of what type of man and what type of man to others they can be."

Jones has authored a book entitled The Urban Playbook where he inspires others throughout the nation to see his success and duplicate it.