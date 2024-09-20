Livonia Public Schools cancels bus routes due to driver shortage

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Livonia Public Schools is dealing with a major bus driver shortage, and this means some students will have to find other ways to get to school for at least the next two weeks.

In a letter Thursday afternoon, Livonia Public Schools says it's made every effort to staff all of its bus routes, which serve more than 6,000 students a day. However, the issue has gotten so bad that they're hitting the brakes on several routes.

Starting Friday through next week, buses A through E will be canceled, impacting Stevenson High School, Holmes Middle School, Riley Upper Elementary School and Coolidge Elementary School.

The following week, buses F through J will be impacted.

"We have chosen to adjust routes in this way so that families do not get a last-minute, early morning call that requires them to scramble for alternate transportation on an hour's notice for their child. By letting our families know in advance, we are hopeful that this short-term interruption will be manageable," Stacy Jenkins, a district spokesperson, wrote in a statement.

District leaders are also encouraging families to carpool during this time and say services for students with special transportation needs will not be affected.

The district says it's been working to recruit more drivers. It's held job fairs, offered competitive wages, and even paid for training in the hope that more drivers will be behind the wheel soon.

Livonia Public Schools is seeking applicants for those interested in becoming a bus driver.