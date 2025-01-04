Livonia police seek public's help identifying person of interest in alleged theft

FBI says man acted alone in deadly attack in New Orleans and more top stories

FBI says man acted alone in deadly attack in New Orleans and more top stories

FBI says man acted alone in deadly attack in New Orleans and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Livonia Police are asking for help identifying a man in connection with the alleged theft of five propane tanks.

A silver Ford F-250 with a blue hood, black truck rack and aluminum toolbox drove behind a business in the area of Sears Drive, north of Plymouth Road around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21, authorities say.

A man with a full beard allegedly cut the lock off a propane storage rack and stole five aluminum 40-pound propane tanks. Police say the tanks are commonly used to fuel forklifts.

Livonia Police Department

On Saturday, police released a video on social media of the alleged theft.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Solimanto at 734-466-2379. Callers can remain anonymous.