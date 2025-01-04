Livonia police seek public's help identifying person of interest in alleged theft
(CBS DETROIT) — Livonia Police are asking for help identifying a man in connection with the alleged theft of five propane tanks.
A silver Ford F-250 with a blue hood, black truck rack and aluminum toolbox drove behind a business in the area of Sears Drive, north of Plymouth Road around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21, authorities say.
A man with a full beard allegedly cut the lock off a propane storage rack and stole five aluminum 40-pound propane tanks. Police say the tanks are commonly used to fuel forklifts.
On Saturday, police released a video on social media of the alleged theft.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Solimanto at 734-466-2379. Callers can remain anonymous.