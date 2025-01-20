Livingston County works to connect people to resources: "There's never enough resources"

(CBS DETROIT) - Much of Livingston County is rural, which experts say makes it more difficult to spot housing insecurity.

In larger metropolitan areas like Metro Detroit, homelessness is hard to miss, and people often take shelter in doorways and parking garages. However, in rural areas, even those respites from the outside are hard to come by.

"We actually got a call this morning from a young man who's living in his car," said Carrie Newstead, the executive director of Livingston County United Way. "I would say the majority are couch surfing right now and they're looking for more permanent solutions."

In the last two months of 2024, Newstead says more than 200 people were homeless or reaching out looking for resources like help with utilities and food insecurity.

"There's never enough resources," she told CBS News Detroit.

Newstead says Livingston County United Way works to connect people with programs that can help and help fund some of those programs, too. These include organizations like the Salvation Army, The Connection for Young People, and the LACASA Center, which advocates for victims of domestic violence.

"We were just discussing the need for some more shelters," said Newstead of conversations with her colleagues. "Some place that people can go to on a more continual and long term basis if need be."

She says the root of the problem stems from unaffordable housing costs.

"I would say attainable housing would be a pretty huge need in our community, and if I could fix that overnight, I would," she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with housing or food insecurity in Livingston County, visit the county's website.