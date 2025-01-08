Livingston County Board of Commissioners chair and vice chair reelected

(CBS DETROIT) - Two leaders of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners were unanimously reelected at their first meeting of 2025.

Vice Chair Nick Fiani says he wants to continue making Livingston County a safe place to live in his next term.

"Oh my goodness, I love Livingston County. It's an incredible honor to serve in this capacity," said Fiani.

Fiani was originally elected to the board in the fall of 2022. He represents parts of Genoa and Hamburg Townships and serves as vice chair. To him, Livingston County is special because he feels safe there.

"It's such a remarkable feeling to feel safe when you're walking to your car late at night or coming out of a restaurant to not fear your home being broken into," he said.

Commissioner Jay Drick was reelected as chair and didn't respond to an interview request on Wednesday. Fiani says he would like to see continued work on veteran affairs in the county, further investment in public safety and sustained financial stability in the area in his next term.

"The board's done just a phenomenal job of being fiscally responsible, fiscally conservative and making sure that the funds necessary for those investments will be made available," said Fiani.

He said he's looking forward to this next chapter for Livingston County.

"I think we have some exciting times ahead of us," he said.