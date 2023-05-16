Watch CBS News
Littleguide Detroit previews Monroe Street Midway, Flower Day

(CBS DETROIT) - LittleGuide is one of the largest resources for families throughout Metro Detroit. 

Kerry Doman, the founder of LittleGuide Detroit, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday morning to preview all the fun, family-friendly events happening throughout Metro Detroit this weekend. 

From Flower Day 2023 at Eastern Market to the opening of the Monroe Street Midway to the Dequindre Cut, there are plenty of fun activities for the family. 

First published on May 16, 2023 / 11:23 AM

