Littleguide Detroit previews BRICKLIVE at the Detroit Zoo, Cranbrook on the Green

(CBS DETROIT) - LittleGuide is one of the largest resources for families throughout Metro Detroit.

Kerry Doman, the founder of LittleGuide Detroit, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday morning to preview all the fun, family-friendly events happening throughout Metro Detroit this weekend.

Cranbrook on the Green is a unique art-designed mini-golf experience on the historic campus of Cranbrook. The course is open Wednesday through Sunday from May 24-Sept. 3.

BRICKLIVE at the Detroit Zoo features more than 70 unique toy brick models comprised of more than two million bricks. The fun summer experience runs May 27-Sept. 4.