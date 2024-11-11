How Lions Super Bowl win could turn $100 wager into $108,000 in winnings for local bettor

Detroit Lions fan bets on team to win Super Bowl in parlay, could win $108,000

(CBS DETROIT) — Bradley Lott has properly predicted the champions in three professional sports over the past year. If he picks a fourth correctly, he will have a big payout.

"What can I do if I put all four of these together and it ended up being $100 to win $108,000 and that, for me, was... alright let's see what happens," Lott said.

Lott played offensive line at Brother Rice High School as well as the University of Miami. He is currently in Law School at Michigan State University where he is also getting an MBA.

Add all that up and he seems to be really good at predicting the outcomes of professional sports.

"In addition to this, the past six years I have gone five out of six picking the Super Bowl. Every July I place a ticket. The only one I missed was last year. The Chiefs had to go back-to-back. It's been a wild ride and I hope to keep doing it," Lott said.

This four-way parlay has been a wild ride to say the least, with Lott picking the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Championship. He then picked the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup and the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.

Lott was spot on. The last leg of this parlay involves picking the NFL Super Bowl Champion — and he chose the Detroit Lions.

Lott isn't making lucky guesses. He spends a lot of time examining data and researching information about matchups, and his confidence in the Lions is at an all-time high.

"Confidence is incredibly high, but the reason why I bet on this team is the foundation that they've built," Lott said.

"I think this city needs this and to watch this ticket hit, for me it will be fantastic, but I am more excited for the little kid that watched the Lions in 2008," he added.

But if Lott hits the jackpot and the Lions win the Super Bowl, he does admit that $108,000 would help with education debt.

"And the goal of this ticket, if this $108,000 hits, I am able to pay off my student loans," Lott said.

Lott says his goal after school is to work in the front office of a professional sports team.