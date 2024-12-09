Lions-Packers matchup draws 17.29 million viewers, sets NFL streaming regular-season record

Detroit's 34-31 comeback victory over Green Bay last Thursday night averaged 17.29 million viewers, making it the most-streamed NFL regular-season game in history and Amazon Prime Video's most-watched game since exclusively taking over the prime-time package in 2022.

According to Nielsen, the audience peaked at 18.87 million viewers during the first half (9:15-9:30 p.m. EST), which is also a new high.

The previous record for "Thursday Night Football on Prime" was 16.23 million for the Dallas Cowboys' 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Sept. 26.

Through 12 games, "Thursday Night Football on Prime" is averaging 13.61 million, a 9% increase over last year's average and a 15% jump over last year's full-season average of 11.86 million.

With Thursday's win, the Lions clinched a playoff spot for the second consecutive year. The team broke a franchise record with 11 straight wins, including two over the Packers, in the highly competitive NFC North.

Head coach Dan Campbell's split decision to go for it on fourth down when they were tied 31-31 proved successful. Running back David Montgomery ran for 7 yards, allowing kicker Jake Bates to hit his third-game-winning kick this season.

The Lions now have a 12-1 record and are the No. 1 seed in the NFC North. The only other NFL team with a 12-1 record is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit will take on the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Sunday, Dec. 15. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.